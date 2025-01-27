Prime Minister Mercelina Reflects on the Resounding Success of the 2025 Caribbean Masquerade Ball | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Government of Sint Maarten is proud to celebrate the resounding success of the 2025 Caribbean Masquerade Ball, which took place on, January 22, 2025, at the Port of St. Maarten.

Addressing the crowd of over 600 Civil Servants the Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina minced no words in saying, “I want to speak to a truth that we can no longer ignore. For too long, our civil servants have been emotionally neglected, undercompensated, and, in some cases, significantly abandoned. This is a reality that has weighed heavily on me as your Prime Minister. It is a reality that must change. Let this gathering serve as a renewal of our commitment to ensure that your contributions are recognized, valued, and rewarded appropriately. Together, we will build a better environment—one where every civil servant feels supported, respected, and appreciated.”

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to honor and express gratitude to Sint Maarten’s dedicated civil servants. During his remarks at the gala, Dr. Mercelina warmly addressed the audience, saying, “I want to take a moment to acknowledge the incredible sacrifices you make every day. Whether it was staying late to finalize a project, facing challenges head-on, or simply showing up with determination no matter what, your commitment speaks volumes. And I see it. We all see it.”

Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina added, “You don’t just serve our people—you uplift them. You make a difference in ways that go beyond policies and paperwork. You are the connection between vision and reality, and it’s because of you that we continue to grow, adapt, and thrive.”

The gala featured live entertainment by Destiny Band, DJ Black Boy and Control Band, performances, special prizes and a culinary experience that highlighted our island’s finest flavors by Sandy’s. The night’s ambiance was elevated by the stunning masquerade theme, with attendees donning elegant masks and attire that symbolized mystery and sophistication.

Prime Minister Mercelina expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the event. “I extend my heartfelt thanks to the organizers and all who attended for making the Caribbean Masquerade Ball an evening to remember. Your support and participation brought this vision to life and exemplified the spirit of our beloved Sint Maarten,” he remarked.

He also gave special recognition to the Government of St. Maarten Internal Events Team, stating, “To the incredible Internal Events Team, your meticulous planning, creativity, and hard work made this event a triumph. From the smallest details to the grandest elements of the evening, your dedication shone brightly. This success is a direct result of your commitment and passion for excellence. On behalf of the people and the Government of Sint Maarten, thank you for your contributions.”