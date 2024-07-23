Prime Minister Mercelina Visits Princess Juliana International Airport to Get an Update on State of Affairs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina made a visit to the Princess Juliana International Airport on Monday morning. The visit was aimed at reviewing the current state of affairs, obtaining business and project updates, discussing the grand opening ceremony set for November 14th, 2024, and outlining the master plan for the airport's future.

During the visit, Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina was presented with a comprehensive overview of the airport's current operations by the airport management lead by CEO Brian Mingo. The presentation included detailed business updates and progress reports on ongoing projects.

Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina expressed his optimism about the developments, stating, "Princess Juliana International Airport is a critical gateway to St. Maarten and a cornerstone of our economic growth. The advancements we are witnessing today signal a bright future for our tourism and business sectors."

One of the key highlights of the visit was the discussion about the grand opening ceremony scheduled for November 14th, 2024. This event marks a pivotal moment for the airport, signifying the culmination of extensive efforts to enhance infrastructure and services. PM Dr. Mercelina commented, "The grand opening ceremony will not only celebrate the completion of these significant projects but also mark the beginning of a new era for our airport, one that promises greater efficiency and enhanced passenger experience."

The visit also included an in-depth discussion on the master plan for the airport's future, focusing on long-term strategic goals and developments. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of forward-thinking planning, stating, "We are laying the groundwork today for an airport that will future generations with excellence."

Following the presentations, PM Dr. Mercelina took a walk through the airport terminal, accompanied by key project leaders. This walk included a firsthand look at the various ongoing projects within the terminal inclusive of the completion of the arrival hall, providing the Prime Minister with an up-close view of the progress being made.

The visit by the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina affirms government's commitment to enhancing one of St. Maarten's main gateways by supporting the growth and development of Princess Juliana International Airport for today and the future.