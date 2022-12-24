Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs Clarifies Statements made on Election Dates | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Ms. Silveria Jacobs, hereby clarifies that recent reports stating that the Council of Ministers has made a decision to hold elections in November 2023 are incorrect and the statements made by the cabinet in this regard were misconstrued.

This is a clear case of miscommunication. While discussions are ongoing regarding the possibility to move up the date due to the Christmas season, as has been previously stated, there is no official decision on this.

Further clarity will be provided once the advice has been received. “Until an official decision and announcement is made the election dates remain scheduled for January 2024,” stated Prime Minister Jacobs.