Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs Father’s Day Message | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Today, Sint Maarten joins the world to celebrate fathers and father figures who are role models for and guardians of their children. Let’s take this time to recognize the value of fathers in the household, the community, and in the building of our nation. They are our leaders, and they have an essential job to do in helping to form confident children who believe in their ability to live their dreams.

Honor your dads in any way you can, whether with gifts, cards or words of gratitude and inspiration. The most important gift you can give your fathers today is the endless love and appreciation for what they have done and continue to do to ensure your safety, security and a loving home. The father’s role in the home is changing; we recognize that a father’s presence is just as significant as a mother’s, as fathers play a vital role in the development of their children – financially, socially and especially emotionally.

I want to take the time out to recognize those involved fathers who realize that their contribution to the development of their children goes beyond financial and is vital to their children and by extension to our nation – as we endeavor to build a strong nation made up of strong families and individuals.

On behalf of the Council of Ministers, Happy Father’s Day to all fathers and father figures both here at home and abroad.