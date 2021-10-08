Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs recovering from a minor incident | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - Today, the Honorable Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, during her morning bike ride, took a fall which caused minor injuries to her face and a broken finger. After a thorough check, all scans were normal and she is expected to make a full recovery. As such, Prime Minister Jacobs will be working from home for the coming days.

“I am not deterred by this setback (fall). I will get back on my bike. I will ride again. I will continue to eat healthy and feed my mind with healthy, positive thoughts. Health is defined by what we eat, think and do. Let’s all refocus our energies and build a healthy St. Maarten.” Prime Minister Jacobs expressed.

Prime Minister Jacobs hereby reminds the general public that this Sunday, October 10, is the 11th anniversary of 10-10-10, also known as Constitution Day. This National Holiday will be celebrated on Monday, October 11, with a virtual commemoration under the theme “Building the Nation, Investing in our Future”, at 10:00 am via SXMGOV Facebook & YouTube pages.

“Let us put our hands, hearts, and energy together to build St. Maarten into a healthier, more innovative and resilient country. Every individual, Government, Parliament, High Councils, Advisory bodies, NGOs, and Civil Society Organizations all have a role to play. Today is that day to make the difference. It is up to all of us,” Prime Minister Jacobs concluded.