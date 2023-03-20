Prime Minister speaks on latest developments | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Ms. Silveria Jacobs was shocked and concerned when she was informed of the news of the detention of Member of Parliament Rolando Brison on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The Prime Minister wishes MP Brison and his family as well as the UP party much strength during this very difficult time, while awaiting the process of the judicial system and is very happy to learn of the MP’s release on Saturday evening.

“I have a great deal of sympathy towards the MP and his family; matters such as these leave very little room for the privacy of those close to the affected individuals within our small island society. It is my hope that they find strength during this time of turmoil,” said the Prime Minister of the situation. She went on to say, “I trust our legal system will ultimately deliver a fair and just outcome for all involved. I urge the public to not jump to conclusions and to be patient it takes its due course.”

It is uncanny that these investigations surface at times when they can negatively alter local political stability, and it begs the question if it is indeed geopolitically or locally instigated. However, we remain committed, as a coalition, to focus on handling the budget in the coming week, which is of utmost importance to the people of this country.”