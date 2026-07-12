Prime Minister Supports International Little League Tournament with XCG 25,000 Contribution | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs, Dr. Luc F. E. Mercelina with support of the Council of Ministers, has approved a XCG 25,000 contribution in support of the 2026 Latin America & Caribbean Little League Baseball Tournament, reaffirming the Government of Sint Maarten's commitment to investing in youth, strengthening sports development, and promoting the country on the regional and international stage.

The tournament, which officially begins on July 11, 2026, will welcome teams from across Latin America and the Caribbean, bringing together hundreds of young athletes, coaches, officials, and supporters for nine days of competition while showcasing Sint Maarten as a premier destination for international sporting events.

Beyond the games themselves, the tournament is expected to generate meaningful economic activity for local businesses and further enhance the island's tourism product by welcoming visiting delegations and their families. The St. Maarten Little League Association formally sought Government's support in hosting this regional championship.

Prime Minister Mercelina stated that Government's contribution reflects its broader commitment to creating opportunities that positively impact the nation's young people while strengthening Sint Maarten's international profile.

"Every dollar invested in our youth today is an investment in the future leadership of Sint Maarten. Sports instill discipline, teamwork, perseverance, respect, and character as qualities that build not only exceptional athletes but responsible citizens. Supporting our young people is one of the greatest responsibilities we have as a Government."

The Prime Minister emphasized that the contribution extends well beyond financial assistance for a sporting event.

"This tournament provides an exceptional opportunity to place Sint Maarten before a regional and international audience. Every visiting player, family member, coach, official, and supporter experiences our hospitality, contributes to our local economy, and leaves as an ambassador for our island. This is an investment that benefits our youth, our businesses, our tourism sector, and our national image."

Prime Minister Mercelina also expressed his appreciation to the St. Maarten Little League Association and the many volunteers whose dedication has made the hosting of this prestigious tournament possible.

"I commend the St. Maarten Little League Association, its executive, volunteers, coaches, parents, sponsors, and community partners for their unwavering commitment and countless hours of preparation. Their dedication continues to create opportunities that inspire and positively shape the lives of our young people while elevating Sint Maarten's reputation throughout the region."

As Team Sint Maarten prepares to compete on home soil, the Prime Minister extended words of encouragement to the island's young athletes.

"To our young athletes, wear the colors of Sint Maarten with pride and honor. Compete with integrity, respect your opponents, support your teammates, and give your very best. Win or lose, know that you carry with you the hopes and pride of an entire nation. We believe in you, and we stand firmly behind you."

The Prime Minister concluded by encouraging the entire community to embrace the tournament and demonstrate the warmth and hospitality for which Sint Maarten is internationally recognized.

"This tournament belongs to all of Sint Maarten. I encourage everyone to come out, fill the stands, cheer on our young athletes, and warmly welcome every visiting delegation. Together, let us demonstrate the unity, hospitality, and community spirit that make Sint Maarten the Friendly Island while creating lasting memories for every visitor and participant."