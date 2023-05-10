Prime Minister to Attend CCEC | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Ms. Silveria Jacobs will be attending the Caribbean Climate and Energy Conference (CCEC) in Aruba this week. With the hosting of this conference, by Aruba and the Netherlands, the Kingdom of the Netherlands hopes to work towards more awareness for climate action in small island states within the Caribbean.

Previous discussions were held between Prime Minister Jacobs and Minister Jetten regarding opportunities for Sint Maarten internationally, and within the Kingdom, to gain access to funds earmarked for climate action and sustainable development. Furthermore, discussions were held on recommendations as to how Sint Maarten can best tap into the needed funds and technical expertise to help Sint Maarten as a SIDS take climate action.

Following up on these discussions Prime Minister Jacobs, on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Minister Jetten, on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate in the Netherlands. This MoU will strengthen the collaboration between the Netherlands and Sint Maarten in the field of renewable energy and facilitate gaining access to much needed technical assistance as well as climate action funds.

“If my previous discussions and lobbying have provided any insight, it is that there is great importance for Sint Maarten to be part of the discussions where it pertains to green energy and sustainable development for our island. With the signing of this MoU we are poised to make great strides for the sustainability and long awaited energy transition Sint Maarten envisions.” said Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

More about CCEC and daily program

Upon invitation of the Prime Minister of Aruba, Evelyn Wever-Croes, and the Minister for Climate and Energy Policy, Rob Jetten, representatives from regional countries, international organizations and financial institutions will meet on Aruba. Examples of themes that will be addressed include an inclusive energy transition and financing for all plans.

The first day of the conference will be devoted to the climate and energy transition within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The Caribbean islands in the Kingdom will discuss what kind of corporation is needed to achieve the climate goals laid down in the Paris Agreement. Day two of the conference will have an international focus, during which a broad panel of countries, organizations and development banks will discuss the climate action that is needed for small islands worldwide. On the third day the participants will dive into different climate and energy-related projects in Aruba, and will meet young people to discuss the climate and energy transition.