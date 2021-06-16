Prime Supports NIPA Bartending Curriculum | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – Prime Distributors and NIPA, under the leadership of one of their instructors, Paul Peterson, join efforts to expose premium and diverse wines to the students. As a community it is imperative to understand that these students have dreams and goals and that we need to do whatever we can to assist them in achieving those goals.

“Bartending done right can be a lucrative career, one where you can save money quickly and have opportunities to move into other facets of the industry. If you want to own your own bar or restaurant one day, this can be the stepping stone that you need’, says Prime Distributor & Senior Trade Coordinator, Kenty Lichtenberg.

The idea is to establish tastings and winery discoveries as a regular component for these students, preparing them from the inception of their study journey will help them gain knowledge and with knowledge comes confidence and drive to succeed.

We would like to thank NIPA for reaching out to us and making us part of an important learning process for the students. In addition to this we would like to wish them success and perseverance as they add these new skills to their belt. We would like to encourage the rest of the business community to get involve, in any way that they can. Together we can strengthen our society and our service products in our community.