PRINCESS JULIANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ANNOUNCES EXITING WINTER SCHEDULE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana Internation Airport (PJIA) is pleased to announce its highly anticipated winter schedule, giving passengers even more destinations to choose from. The new schedule, effective from November 1, 2024, offers additional routes, increased frequency to popular destinations in the USA and Europe, and improved passenger services.

Highlights of the winter 2024-2025 schedule

New Routes: Passengers can now enjoy direct flights to new destinations, including, Delta flights to Minneapolis, Air Canada flights to Montreal, and brand new Winair flights to St. Lucia, St. Vincent and Barbados. Boutique Business Class airline La Compagnie is also coming back to Sint Maarten with a weekly flight from Newark.

Increased Frequency: Based on passenger demand, PJIA will increase flight frequency to popular destinations like Paris Charles de Gaulle to which Air France will now fly twice a day, Silver Airlines which will fly to San Juan three times a week and we welcome Liat 2.0 back with three weekly flights to Antigua, ensuring greater flexibility and convenience for travelers.

Enhanced Connectivity: With new partnerships, PJIA is expanding its international reach, connecting passengers with 25 different airline companies to almost 40 Caribbean, American and European destinations with seamless layovers.

Expanded Seasonal Flights: Passengers looking for a winter escape can take advantage of our expanded seasonal services to winter resorts and beach destinations across Europe, North America, and the Caribbean with multiple daily flights to many destinations like Miami, New York, Newark, Toronto, Montreal and Paris. Winair will add multiple daily flight options to destinations like St. Barth’s, Tortola and Curacao, which is scheduled to fly 10 times per week.

Passengers are encouraged to book their tickets early to take advantage of the new offering and ensure their preferred travel dates.