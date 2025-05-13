PRINCESS JULIANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT HONORS WORKING MOTHERS ON MOTHER’S DAY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - On Mother’s Day, the Security Manager of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE), Mr. Elsidro St. Jago, took the time to recognize and honor the hardworking mothers who reported for duty at the airport on this special occasion.

In a gesture of appreciation, Mr. St. Jago personally visited team members across the airport to acknowledge the dedication and resilience of mothers who chose to serve the traveling public, even on a day that is traditionally spent with loved ones.

This tribute served as a heartfelt thank you to the devoted mothers of PJIAE who selflessly contributed to the airport’s smooth operations while missing precious time at home with their families. By recognizing them, PJIAE not only highlighted their personal sacrifices but also reinforced the value the organization places on its employees.

As the saying goes, “Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail shall keep the postmen from their appointed rounds.” Similarly, these devoted mothers demonstrated that their commitment to duty and service remained unwavering, even on Mother’s Day.

Princess Juliana International Airport warmly thanks all the amazing mothers among our team, whose strength, dedication, and compassion inspire us every day.