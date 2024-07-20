Princess Juliana International Airport Impacted by Global IT Outage | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) was one of the airports around the world that was impacted by the global IT (Information Technology) outage.

PJIA reported to Soualiga Newsday on Friday that PJIA experienced minor delays and one cancellation by Spirit Airlines.

Computer systems of various businesses around the world, airports, hospitals, shipping companies, ports, banks, train companies, after a faulty software update glitch affected Microsoft Windows at cyber security firm Crowdstrike.

Airlines were one of the main industries impacted leading to thousands of flights being cancelled or delayed.

Businesses around the world are now slowly recovering.