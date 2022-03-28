PRINCESS JULIANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT KICKS OFF FIRST RUNWAY RUN | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) kicked off its first-ever 2,3K Runway Run on Sunday March 27, 2022. Over 114 runners and walkers registered for the first of its kind run on the airport.

The Runway Run is part of the PJIAE internal Health program which supports employees to work on a healthy lifestyle. All runners and walkers are employees and stakeholders from the airport. Similar Runway Run events are organized at JFK airport in New York and Miami international airport.

CEO Brian Mingo gave the starting sign for the inaugural race and stated: ‘I’m very proud today to see that more than 114 employees and stakeholders of PJIAE are taking part in this unique event on St. Maarten.

It is fantastic to see that so many employees are working on a healthy lifestyle already and I hope this run will also stimulate others to start a healthy lifestyle. This was the first running event but I’m sure it won’t be the last of its kind. I’m already looking forward to the next event’.

The run started at 5AM in the morning which is outside operation hours of the airport. After the finish all participants received a healthy breakfast courtesy of PJIAE.