Princess Juliana International Airport Partners with SMART 2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - St. Maarten Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) will once again partner with the upcoming St. Maarten / St. Martin Annual Regional Tradeshow (SMART) this March 31st to April 4th. This was announced today by organizer St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA).



“Our totally redesigned building, our ceremonial reopening on November 14th, 2024, ongoing growth of arrivals and new projects on the horizon make us look to the future with great confidence more than ever before" stated Brian Mingo, CEO of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA). "As our "princess" is ready for a new era, so is its team. We look forward to be inspired by exploring new cooperations with our private sector partners, feeding the newest chapter of our six decades of existence as a regional hub airport."

" PJIA having been a supporter since its inception, the St. Maarten / St. Martin Annual Regional Tradeshow (SMART) is a great opportunity to share our plans forward with island partners in the regional hotel, airliner, activity, DMO, DMC and retail industries - not to mention the many tour operators, travel agents and journalists from abroad".

SMART brings together tourism professionals from abroad to discuss business opportunities with tourism companies from the Northeastern Caribbean and beyond, immersing visitors in island experiences in the process. The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA), l`Office du Tourisme de St. Martin and the Club du Tourisme jointly organize this event visited by representatives from over 20 destinations during its 2024 edition. SMART 2024 was also supported by St. Maarten’s national airport Princess Juliana, seizing the opportunity to share information on its final rebuilding phase before returning as the most "high-tech airport of the Kingdom" in the words of Dutch state secretary Zsolt Szabó.



Over the past weeks, SMART has witnessed an increased pace of reservations in its buyers, suppliers and vendors categories for its 2025 edition. The binational private and public sector SMART partners recommend tourism companies doing business in the Northeastern Caribbean to reserve a spot timely, as tables at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort Casino & Spa Conference Centre were wholly sold out during its 2024 edition.