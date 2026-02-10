PRINCESS JULIANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT RECORDS STRONG PASSENGER GROWTH IN 2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM Airport) has reported a solid increase in passenger traffic for 2025, underscoring the airport’s continued recovery and its important role as a leading regional aviation hub.

According to official figures, total passenger traffic grew from 1.6 million passengers in 2024 to 1.8 million passengers in 2025. This increase was driven by rising demand across SXM Airport’s core markets, including North America, Europe, the Caribbean, South America, and Canada, underscoring the strength and resilience of Sint Maarten as a premier travel destination.

Passenger Movement by Region (2025):

Regional Caribbean traffic: +9.5%

Europe: +9%

South America: +9%

Canada: +8%

North America: +7.3%

These figures highlight customer confidence in SXM Airport’s markets, where demand continues to expand. Traditional peak travel periods are operating at full capacity, further demonstrating the ongoing popularity of Sint Maarten as a key tourism and connectivity hub.

Aircraft movements rise across key markets

Aircraft movements followed a similar upward trend in 2025. Total aircraft movements increased from 59,858 movements in 2024 to 64,610 movements in 2025, representing an increase of 4,752 movements and solid growth of 8%.

“Our results clearly show that SXM Airport is moving forward,” CEO/ President of SXM Airport Mr. Cleaver noted. “We extend our sincere appreciation to our shareholders, Board of Directors, management team, and most of all our dedicated employees and valued customers. Their commitment and tireless efforts are reflected in this strong performance.”

Regional and General Aviation Strengthen SXM Airport’s Hub Role

Regional air traffic and general aviation remain strategic growth pillars for Sint Maarten. Following the reopening of the terminal, the airport has experienced renewed demand for inter-island travel, private aviation, and business connectivity throughout the Caribbean.

Increased interest from private and charter operators, supported by infrastructure improvements and the planned introduction of enhanced Fixed Base Operator (FBO) services, further positions SXM Airport to strengthen its role as a dynamic regional aviation hub.

Positive Outlook for 2026

With passenger volumes rising, aircraft movements increasing, and a diversified route network showing resilience, SXM Airport enters 2026 with a positive outlook. Historically, SXM Airport has maintained direct air connectivity with Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Argentina, markets that have contributed significantly to traffic diversification and reach.

The airport is optimistic about possible renewed opportunities in Venezuela, which has long been a strong and consistent market for Sint Maarten. Recent developments present potential for re-entry, and SXM Airport looks forward to rebuilding connectivity, strengthening ties with our South American partners.

Growth in traditional markets remains a priority as SXM Airport continues to work hand-in-hand with the Sint Maarten Tourism Office, the Saint Martin Tourism Office, the Ministry of TEATT, international tourism offices, the St. Barth Tourist Office, and surrounding islands to promote Sint Maarten and its unique hub function.

Convenient onward connections through Winair, our professionally operated and trusted regional carrier, further enhance SXM Airport’s position as the gateway to the Northeastern Caribbean and beyond.

As SXM Airport builds on the momentum of 2025, it remains committed to strengthening our partnerships, expanding connectivity, delivering world-class travel experience for all passengers.

Passengers moving through Princess Juliana International Airport’s terminal.