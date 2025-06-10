SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - From day one, Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling has approached her mandate with unwavering determination. Even amid the ongoing crisis at the Point Blanche Prison, the Ministry remains fully engaged in strengthening justice institutions, expanding partnerships, and delivering results that matter to the people of Sint Maarten.

This update provides a comprehensive look at recent high-level engagements and milestones under Minister Tackling’s leadership.

Ongoing Engagement in The Netherlands: Strengthening Support and Capacity

Minister of Justice Nathalie M. Tackling is currently in the Netherlands, engaging in high-level meetings to strengthen Sint Maarten’s justice infrastructure and deepen international cooperation.

As part of her working visit, Minister Tackling met with Mr. Guus Schram, Board Member of the Prosecutors General and portfolio holder for the Caribbean. Discussions centered on long-term support for criminal justice reforms, improving investigative capacity, and exploring sustainable staffing strategies for key justice units.

The meeting also explored the organization of an expert roundtable between Dutch and Caribbean justice professionals, slated for later this year.

Joint Approach to Crime and Public Safety

In follow-up meetings with Mr. Ronald Baarends (Director of Police Organization and Resources), Mr. Erik de Vries (National Police Portfolio Holder for the Caribbean), and Mr. Marius Noort (International Cooperation Lead), Minister Tackling outlined Sint Maarten's increasing security concerns, including the rise in gun violence and limited investigative capacity.

These discussions focused on enhancing cooperation and securing targeted support to address urgent needs. The parties involved discussed the broader impact of organized crime, the demand for investigative assistance, and the lack of critical resources required to manage potential unrest or detect contraband.

All parties recognized these gaps and committed to exploring ways to provide assistance. They agreed on the necessity of developing a coordinated strategy under the OSLAC framework to disrupt criminal networks and strengthen the island's overall security posture.

Upholding Human Rights Through International Oversight

Minister Tackling’s next stop is Strasbourg, France, where she will engage with key Council of Europe institutions to advance partnerships in human rights, detention reform, and institutional development.

Since 2018, Sint Maarten has been under enhanced supervision by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, following a European Court of Human Rights ruling on conditions at Point Blanche Prison and in police cells.

This process requires regular updates and measurable progress toward compliance with European human rights standards. While in Strasbourg, Minister Tackling will participate in a scheduled debate with the Committee of Ministers and hold bilateral meetings with senior officials.

These engagements reflect the Ministry’s serious approach to its international obligations. Amid public criticism, Minister Tackling’s diplomacy affirms that the government remains under and welcomes ongoing international scrutiny.

The visit further lays the groundwork for continued alignment with European standards in areas such as prison reform, mental health in detention, access to justice, and institutional capacity-building– demonstrating that even in times of crisis, the pursuit of justice and human dignity remains central to the Ministry’s work.

Prison Reform

The Ministry is fully aware of the longstanding concerns surrounding the Point Blanche Prison and recognizes the urgency highlighted by recent public statements. While criticism is acknowledged, it is important to emphasize that structural action is already well underway.

In collaboration with the Government of the Netherlands and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), the Government of Sint Maarten has launched Phase 2 of the New Prison Project—a $52 million joint investment that marks a historic commitment to justice reform and human rights compliance.

The new facility, designed to meet the highest international standards, will expand detention capacity, improve conditions, and embed rehabilitation at its core. Construction is set to begin this year, with the first phase operational by mid-2026.

The project reflects the Ministry’s determination to resolve longstanding issues through sustainable, Kingdom-supported solutions. The foundation for a safer, more humane prison system is already being laid—with transparency, partnership, and urgency.

Financial Crime Reform: Sint Maarten at CFATF 60th Plenary

In May, Minister Tackling represented Sint Maarten at the 60th Plenary of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) in Trinidad and Tobago. The event provided a platform for honest reflection on Sint Maarten’s Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing performance during the 2019–2023 period.

While acknowledging improvement in several technical ratings, Minister Tackling emphasized that continued ICRG monitoring means there is more work ahead. "We’re not here to make excuses. We’re here to reflect, improve, and act," she stated.

The Ministry is now focused on follow-up actions to enhance enforcement coordination, strengthen supervisory bodies, and accelerate its National Risk-Based Action Plan.

Justice Sector Workforce: Progress on LBs

Despite ongoing challenges, the Ministry is steadily advancing the distribution of national ordinances (LBs). Batch 13 has been signed by the governor and distributed, while Batches 14, 15, and 16 are currently undergoing validation under the Ministry's new approach, which invites early input from justice staff.

This collaborative method enhances transparency and reduces the likelihood of objections later in the process. The final batch will focus on department heads.

Immigration System Reform: Digitalization Underway

The Ministry is making steady progress toward launching its new digital immigration management system. In recent weeks, immigration staff participated in a two-day workshop to map workflows critical to system configuration.

The project is moving forward as a key priority, focused on a modern, transparent, and efficient platform that strengthens accountability at every level. Minister Tackling continues to lead efforts to build a fairer immigration process.

As stated during a meeting with SBIR in the Netherlands, her vision is for a system where transparency is embedded, processes are traceable, and every user, from applicant to officer is held to the same standard.

A Ministry on the Move

Despite the challenges presented by the Point Blanche Prison crisis, the Ministry of Justice remains focused on delivering results and advancing long-term reform. Whether it’s reinforcing international partnerships, strengthening public safety tools, or addressing long-standing systemic weaknesses, the Ministry is committed to real progress.