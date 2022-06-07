Project Hope In Sight Donates 70 Glasses | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - At the end of 2021, Member of Parliament (MP) Solange Ludmila Duncan launched Project Hope in Sight; an initiative offering free prescription eye wear to children 16 and under who were in need of new or replacement glasses but whose families could not afford them. Over the past six months a total of 70 glasses have been successfully delivered to young children and teenagers around the island, the MP said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Project Hope in Sight is now managed by the Emma Foundation. Duncan founded the non-profit in December 2021, in honor of her late daughter Emma York, who passed away at the age of one from a rare heart disease. The foundation aims to improve the quality of lives of children with atypical and special needs through various types of donations and projects. The board of the Emma Foundation comprises President Mrs. Solange Duncan-Trona, Treasurer Ms. Daisiray Lake and Secretary Mrs. Richelis Williams- van der Mark.

The Emma Foundation has committed to ensuring that every child in urgent need of glasses who has registered with the project, receives a free pair. “Many requests for glasses have not been processed yet due to missing prescriptions. Unfortunately, eye exams were not included in this project however work is being done to assist children with prescriptions in the hope that by the end of this year a minimum of 200 glasses have been donated,” stated Duncan.

The Emma Foundation would like to sincerely thank the project’s initial corporate sponsors; the Central Bank of Curacao & Sint Maarten, Motorworld and RTGH Photography as well as generous private donors.

Project Hope in Sight will continue to run annually with the aim of partnering with schools, Government and other organizations in order to improve eye health and awareness in on St. Maarten, especially in the new school year.

The Emma Foundation encourages all interested persons willing to sponsor a pair of glasses or assist the project to contact the foundation via emmafoundationsxm@gmail.com.