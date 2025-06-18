Project Launch: 240 Seconds of We Own T’ing Pays Tribute to Culture Bearers and Storytellers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Saturday, June 14th, 2025, we officially launched 240 Seconds of We Own T’ing, a cultural storytelling project that pays tribute to those who have dedicated their lives to preserving, shaping, and sharing the essence of St. Maarten’s identity.

As one of the founders of Focus Forward Media, I, Alvin Prescod, am proud to see this vision come to life alongside my brother and co-creator, John Prescod. This project is more than a video series — it’s a legacy archive, honoring the community voices that have kept our stories alive across generations in just four powerful minutes at a time.

We were humbled to feature interviews with some of our island’s most influential cultural contributors, including President of Parliament Ms. Sarah Wescot-Williams, Head of the Department of Culture Ms. Clara Reyes, and cultural print expert Ms. Karen Cadogan, just to name a few.

These storytellers represent a living archive of our people’s memories, triumphs, traditions, and passion for our heritage. Through their voices, we capture a glimpse of our nation’s soul — not just for today, but for future generations to reference, reflect, and grow from.

The realization of 240 Seconds of We Own T’ing would not have been possible without our incredible support system. We extend sincere gratitude to our funding partner, het Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied, whose belief in this vision allowed us to dig deep and document these narratives with care and clarity. We are also grateful for the support of Laser 101 and Islandpreneur, Youth Radio and 721 Party Rentals, who continue to contribute to initiatives like these in our community.

We encourage creatives, researchers, and project developers across the Caribbean to continue building, preserving, and amplifying their own narratives. Seek out the tools, partnerships, and financial support that will elevate your ideas — they exist, and they are within reach. This project is proof that when passion meets purpose and proper backing, we can reclaim and preserve what’s ours: We Own T’ing.