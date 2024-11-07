Project set to Digitalize Sint Maarten Government Welcomed | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Support is growing for Sint Maarten’s transition to a digital government. The Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP) was recently presented to the Council of Ministers and introduced at a workshop for civil servants and stakeholders.

The DGTP is an initiative aimed at modernizing Sint Maarten's public sector by introducing digital systems to create resilient, secure and accessible services for the public and new digital frameworks within government.

At the Council of Ministers presentation, the DGTP teams provided an update on the project’s current progress, upcoming developments, and anticipated benefits for government operations. Ministers posed questions about the project’s long-term impact, which the teams addressed in detail. The DGTP teams communicated the value of the project by focusing on how it can streamline operations and enhance digital capabilities, which led to positive feedback from the Council.

Participants in the three-day DGTP orientation workshops, led by the Digital Leadership Team (DLT) and the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), expressed optimism about how digital government initiatives could improve public services.

The workshops, which targeted public sector stakeholders and key civil servants, were designed to boost their understanding, support, and active engagement in DGTP whilst also offering insights into Government’s digitalization initiatives.

On day one, participants reviewed the Digitalization Strategy, focusing on global trends and Sint Maarten’s goals for digital accessibility, inclusivity, and system interoperability. Day two covered digital identity and e-signature technologies, demonstrating how digital services can offer security and accessibility for the public. Day three introduced Enterprise Architecture outlining the need for departments to collaborate and IT systems to align with government goals.

The Digital Leadership Team asserts that input and understanding from the Ministers and essential government staff is necessary for the success of DGTP. Interim Director of the government’s ICT department and DLT member, Femi Badejo says that the engagement of government means the digital systems being developed can be tailored to their needs which could improve the efficiency of public sector services.

“As we conclude the DGTP workshops, I want to thank everyone who contributed their time, insights, and expertise. Our goal is to build resilient, user-centered public services that deliver secure, accessible digital tools and services for all of Sint Maarten. This workshop showcased the importance of collaboration, as departments came together to help shape the future of government services”.

The sessions were delivered by Norway Registers Development (NRD) Companies; a global IT and consultancy conglomerate, that specialize in supporting governments with public sector reforms and building e-services for populations. They have developed digital initiatives and provided consultancy services in more than a dozen Caribbean countries including Anguilla, Dominica, Guyana and St Lucia.

Stakeholders in attendance at the workshop included SZV (Sint Maarten’s social and health insurance provider), the Chamber of Commerce, and ministries of Finance, Tourism Economic Affairs Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), Public Health Social Development and Labor (VSA) and General Affairs. Through presentations and discussions, participants reviewed the objectives, timeline, and current stage of DGTP. Feedback at the end of the workshop showed that many participants believe the project could drive efficiency, with over a third suggesting it will streamline interdepartmental communication, reduce paperwork, and boost productivity. More than a quarter of participants surveyed thought workflows would need to be adjusted as they adapt to the new system.

Jennifer Carty, who is a board member of the Sint Maarten Chamber of Commerce had a positive view of the workshop.

“I am a strong supporter of DGTP and am confident it will deliver meaningful benefits for both public and private sectors. Where the Chamber of Commerce is concerned, DGTP will simplify business registration, streamline processes and reduce the red tape entrepreneurs currently face. I am hopeful that lawmakers will prioritize the necessary legislative changes to bring digital governance to life.”

The NRPB, as the project’s implementing partner, is working closely with the government’s Digital Leadership Team to ensure that DGTP works in tandem with government operations by including insights gained from the workshop. The partnership between the Digital Leadership Team and NRPB aims to support a unified digital transformation that improves government services, increases transparency, and strengthens connections across the public sector. Fabi Fliervoet is the NRPB’s Program Manager for DGTP.

"Building trust is central to the success of the Government’s digital transformation journey. These orientation sessions are a crucial step in building a shared understanding of what a digital government means for Sint Maarten, ignite collaboration, drive innovation, and ensure a human-centered approach to technology. Ultimately, it is people within government and the public at large who are the catalyst for a brighter, more efficient digital future.”

The Digital Government Transformation Project is funded by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands, managed by the World Bank, and implemented by the National Recovery Program Bureau and the Digital Leadership Team.

Top left & right: DGTP Orientation sessions held in the Government Building, Philipsburg.