Prosecutor Drops Prosecutions in ‘Helsinki’ investigation. Office to Review Own Actions | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Prosecutor’s Office OM has decided to discontinue prosecution in the investigation Helsinki. Helsinki concerned an investigation into fraud and corruption suspected to have been committed by, among others, a (former) board member of a government-owned company.

The reason for discontinuing the prosecution is that one of the suspects in the Helsinki investigation, was told in the past by the OM in another older investigation that he was not a suspect. The manner in which this was delivered made it also apply to the facts later investigated in Helsinki.

The OM has therefore decided it is no longer feasible to prosecute any of the suspects in the Helsinki case. The Helsinki investigation hereby ends, the prosecution will dismiss the cases against all suspects.

The OM believes it is always important to take a critical look at its own actions as well.

The investigation was conducted by the Criminal Investigation Team RST under the leadership of the Central Team (CT) of the Attorney General of Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.