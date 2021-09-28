Prosecutor’s Office opens contact email related to ‘Vineyard Heights’ | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Prosecutor’s Office has taken note of the ongoing issues and complaints in the community surrounding the distribution of land in what is known as “Vineyard Heights” or “Over the Bank”.

This has led to the opening of a designated email address - vineyard@omcarib.org - to which anyone with a complaint/concern as well as supporting correspondence can submit these for review by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The information/documents received by the Prosecutor’s Office via this email address will be reviewed to determine if there is anything that warrants further inspection.

