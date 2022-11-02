Proud Breast Survivor Social Event a Success with the launch of QUPS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The introduction and launch of the Proud Breast comfortable and fashionable breast prothesis (QUPS) was held on Thursday October 20th, 2022, at Commodore Suites Boutique Hotel during a survivor social event. The event was hosted by Commodore Suites Boutique Hotel in collaboration with the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations.

The new General Manager Tashiann Brown was delighted to be a part of the foundation’s efforts to host such a unique event and pledged their support of Commodore Suites Boutique Hotel to continue supporting Breast cancer awareness events. Commodore Suites Boutique Hotel also raffle off some fantastic prizes for the attendees; a weekend stay including breakfast, and 1-month free outdoor gym and use of the endless pool. A financial contribution was also made to the Positive and Elektralyets foundation to help with the developments with their future campaigns.

The attendees were welcomed at the entrance of the Commodore Suites Boutique Hotel by Connis Vanterpool on Saxophone and entertained was by Nacio Sutton from Sweet Pan Entertainment. The attendees were treated with creatively displayed healthy snacks and had a choice of non-alcoholic beverages as well.

It was the first survivor social, especially organized for breast cancer survivors and warriors. The evening was well received by breast cancer survivors, warriors, and invitees. Three survivors, Mrs. Preeti Kapoor, Mrs. Meryln Fritz Hunter and Mrs. Shahani-Sahani Simran shared their personal stories and their journeys with breast cancer and gave words of encouragement, empowerment, and positive self-reflecting moments. They also shared their willingness to start a support group.

The Proud Breast Ambassador, Simone Van Dijk also shared with the gathering about the unique, comfortable and fashion breast prosthesis (QUPS) that was designed by women for women.

The Qup is ultra-lightweight! It is only a fifth of the weight of the current silicone offering. This means that the shoulder and neck strain is drastically reduced, resulting in fewer physical complaints. The materials of the Qups are selected for comfort, skin-friendliness, and pleasant temperature regulation, so that the sweaty feeling is a thing of the past.

While the Qups are expected to be available for purchase from Benu Pharmacy in early November 2022, it will require a fitting which will be done at WYCCF. We are still fine tuning the process, and everyone will be provided an update on when this process is finalized.

The Positive and Elektralyets Foundations, highlighted that since their launch of the Pink Faces Campaign almost a decade ago it was nice to see the evolution of survivors and warriors breaking the taboo of living with breast cancer and are being motivated to share their stories by talking more openly about their experiences with cancer.

While the Still Beautiful Foundation provides support on an individual bases to cancer patients, Shelly Alphonso and Mercedes Van Der Waals-Wyatt, the presidents of the Positive and Elektralyets Foundations are frequently asked about the availability of a support group. It was observed during the survivor social event on October 20, 2022, conversations between warriors and survivors exchanging stories. This could just be the spark to get a formal support group started.

We would like to thank the management and staff of Commodore Suites Boutique Hotel for sponsoring the entire event with great decorations food and drinks. Thank you also to Dr. Spencer and her team of warriors, all the attendees, the Still Beautiful Foundation and Simone Van Dijk, the Proud Breast Ambassador.