PSG and PJIA Airport Strengthen Strategic Collaboration Through Joint Think Tank Session | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

PORT ST. MAARTEN – The Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) and Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) convened a high-level think tank session on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, aimed at strengthening collaboration between St. Maarten’s two primary gateways.

The session, led by PSG Chief Executive Officer Alexander Gumbs and PJIA Chief Executive Officer Michael Cleaver, focused on identifying joint opportunities to enhance the island’s long-term competitiveness, elevate the visitor experience, and maximize positive community impact.

During the meeting, both organizations reaffirmed their commitment to operating as aligned partners, positioning the port and airport as a unified entry system and a powerful driver of national development. This collaborative approach reflects a shared vision of ensuring that St. Maarten’s gateway infrastructure evolves in a coordinated and forward-looking manner to support sustainable growth.

Discussions resulted in agreement on four key areas of collaboration. The first is strategy alignment and long-term planning, with an emphasis on synchronizing future development plans to ensure complementarity. This includes aligning upcoming infrastructure concepts, coordinating design initiatives that influence passenger movement across the island, and taking future ventures such as homeporting into account. A shared strategic framework will help ensure that decisions made at either gateway support St. Maarten’s broader national vision.

The second focus area is commercial and promotional initiatives, aimed at strengthening the island’s commercial footprint through co-branded representation and future promotional concepts that enhance destination visibility. These efforts will also extend to community-driven initiatives that reinforce St. Maarten’s brand and economic vitality.

Additionally, events and community engagement emerged as a key pillar, with both entities committing to expanding community-centered programs for groups such as youth and seniors, supporting cultural events, and exploring innovative concepts that highlight St. Maarten as a premier destination.

The further development of mentorship programs was also discussed, recognizing the importance of nurturing local talent as a foundation for long-term growth, continuity, and national development.

The fourth area of collaboration centers on development and guest experience enhancements, with a focus on improving the overall visitor journey. Collaborative approaches to infrastructure planning, public-facing spaces, and future commercial zones were explored as means to elevate both customer satisfaction and community experience.

In conclusion, PSG and PJIA underscored that joining forces is a necessary step to move both their businesses and the destination forward. Beyond commercial objectives, both organizations emphasized that their combined efforts must also deliver meaningful benefits to the community, reinforcing their shared responsibility as stewards of St. Maarten’s growth and future.