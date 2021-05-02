PWR Agency hosts Islandpreneur Live on June 3-4 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – On June 3-4, 2021, the Produce Wealth Revolution (PWR) Agency will be hosting its signature annual virtual summit: Islandpreneur Live 2021. This event launched in 2020 with over 650 registrants from more than 35 countries around the world in response to the global pandemic to connect island-based entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and allies. Designed to inspire greatness in island-based entrepreneurs and equip them with tools for global entrepreneurial success, Islandpreneur Live is the largest event to support ‘islandpreneurship’ hosted on St. Maarten.

This year Islandpreneur Live focuses on equipping island-based entrepreneurs to build smart, digital, and global businesses as a means to build economic resilience. Entrepreneurs and experts will provide actionable insights on topics such as design thinking, export, innovation, global strategy, tourism, and digital transformation.

In addition, Islandpreneur Live serves to help raise funds for two (2) important causes: a) disaster relief efforts for the people of St.Vincent and the Grenadines due to effects of the volcanic eruptions and b) launch of a regional virtual accelerator focused on e-commerce.

“As someone who has been displaced twice due to the effects of natural disasters, most recently that of hurricane Irma, and having key relationships with persons from St. Vincent & Grenadines, we have an opportunity and a duty to better support our brothers and sisters in the region. Our company is impact focused and that includes helping those in need in a tangible way, especially when they are affected by natural disasters. Also, as we continue to advocate for digital entrepreneurship as a means of building resilient island economies, launching an accelerator that takes the ‘islandpreneur’ from idea to revenue generating online business in 15 weeks is critical to our survival in these uncertain times.” Ife Badejo, founder of the PWR Agency and executive producer of Islandpreneur Live.

This year more than 15 experts from the island and around the world are featured. Some of these speakers at include Megan Conyers (USA), an international business growth and strategy executive focused on growing international trade through education and advocacy; Daniella Genas (JA/UK), an Award winning entrepreneur originally from Jamaica who works with entrepreneurs to build profitable businesses by streamlining business processes, and business partners Raymond Hannes and Paul Kunnemans (NL/CUR) entrepreneurial leaders with experience in entrepreneurial education, content creation, and venture capitalism.

Two unique elements that have been included this year is a live recording of the Islandpreneur Podcast with a surprise international guest, who is one of the world’s leading youtuber and the Islandpreneur Awards & Roundtable which recognizes five (5) persons for their work and commitment to growing and supporting island-based entrepreneurship.

Hosted at TelEm N.V., the official telecommunications provider, Islandpreneur Live 2021 promises to be a memorable experience with virtual networking, celebratory toast, and live masterclasses with Q&A. To get the full experience, the public is encouraged to get their access passes which are now available. In commemoration of Small Business Week (May 2-8), attendees can benefit from 21% savings on either pass all this week with coupon code: SBW21.

To find out more about Islandpreneur Live 2021 visit https://islandpreneur-live-21.heysummit.com/. For more information about PWR Agency and inquiries, visit www.experiencepwr.com, email info@experiencepwr.com, or whatsapp +1-721-524- 8484.