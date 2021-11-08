PWR Agency & TelEm celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Produce Wealth Revolution (PWR) Agency in partnership with TelEm N.V. will celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) on November 8-14 by hosting a variety of virtual activities under the title: Reboot, Rethink, Regenerate, the overall theme for this year.

GEW is an international movement, powered by the Global Entrepreneurship Network with support from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, dedicated to making it possible for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a company.

“The closing of so many businesses and the loss of jobs brought on by COVID-19 has been a wake-up call for those of us in a position to help,” said Jonathan Ortmans, president of GEN. “This Global Entrepreneurship Week, we are celebrating some of the world’s most creative, innovative, and resilient citizens – and supporting them to become part of a better, more sustainable and more equitable post-pandemic world.”

Each November, GEW celebrates and empowers millions of entrepreneurs in every country and community around the world – especially individuals who face barriers or who have never considered the idea of launching a startup. Globally, more than 10 million people take part in thousands of activities, competitions and events that inspire them to act and give them the knowledge, experience and connections they need to succeed. A record 180 countries will take part in GEW 2021.

“We are proud that St. Maarten participates in this global initiative this year. During GEW SXM 2021, we aim to create a deeper dialogue with our entrepreneurs and stakeholders while providing actionable tips to help them start and grow their business during a series named: Reboot, Rethink, Regenerate,” said Ife Badejo, founder of PWR Agency and entrepreneurship advocate. “This will provide our community with a dynamic mix of inspiration and information to support our ‘islandpreneurs’ in building businesses that are purpose-filled and profitable.”

In light of the ongoing pandemic, Reboot, Rethink, Regenerate will take place at online on St. Maarten’s official GEW page www.fb.com/gew.sxm from November 8 -14, 2021. During Reboot, Rethink, Regenerate, actionable insights will be provided that can be implemented now to make a difference in their business. Each day during GEW 2021 at 12 pm, there will be an interactive Ask Me Anything with founder of PWR Agency, Ife Badejo and some of the partners. During GEW SXM 2021This series will include guest speakers, workshops, entrepreneur highlights, and specials to support them in starting and growing a thriving business.

One of the specials is provided by the official telecommunications partner of GEW SXM 2021, TelEm N.V. This special focuses on providing fast and affordable internet to small businesses, which are not yet using their service. TelEm understands the importance of connectivity to run a business and has decided to offer up to 2 months for free for those who sign-up for their Fiber internet. This special is a limited offer. To find out more contact a sales representative at TelEm today at sales@telemgroup.sx.

This year Global Entrepreneurship Week coincides with the week of St. Martin Day. As is typical, we can expect to see specials on products and services in commemoration with this official holiday on both sides of the island. Thus, the organizers of GEW SXM 2021 would like to wish all entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and their families on both sides of the island a Safe and Prosperous St. Martin Day.

To stay connected, learn more about successfully building your business on islands and to get additional specials, join the Islandpreneur Facebook group. Founded by the PWR Agency, this online community provides more insights for those who are committed to building a smarter, more digital, and global business. Visit www.fb.com/groups/islandpreneur. Sign up is free during the month of November.

To view a complete list of events, participating countries and organizations, or to learn more about Global

Entrepreneurship Week, visit www.gew.co.