Qredits Launched the Agriculture Business Academy in Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Qredits proudly launched its first Agriculture Business Academy on July 3, 2025, in Sint Maarten—a transformative initiative aimed at strengthening the island’s agricultural and fishery sector through a blend of business and agricultural education. With 19 motivated participants (most of them existing entrepreneurs in the sector) in attendance at the launch, the program will span 12 weeks, offering practical training in farming, agri-innovation, entrepreneurship, business finance, and sustainable practices.

This pioneering program is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) and funded by Temporary Work Organization (Dutch Ministry of Kingdom Relations) and organized by Qredits Sint Maarten, and SOFIN (Social Finance Consulting). The Agri Business Academy represents a collaborative effort to drive food security, economic empowerment, and agricultural innovation in Sint Maarten.

The program is offered free of charge to all participants, removing financial barriers and ensuring that any committed individual with a passion for agriculture has the opportunity to benefit from expert training and support.

Participants will receive instruction from two respected local experts: Mrs. Lucrecia Lynch and Mr. Denicio Wyatte, who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in agriculture and business development. Their guidance will be instrumental in equipping participants with the practical tools and insight needed to build sustainable agribusiness ventures.

Upon successful completion of the program, participants will be eligible to apply for a unique Qredits loan of max $ 50,000 with an interest rate of 2%. This program is specifically designed to support new and existing agribusiness and fishery ventures and underscores Qredits’ commitment to creating real, long-term opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

The Agri Business Academy was officially opened by Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten from TEATT. “As Minister of TEATT, I am proud to support this initiative that not only builds capacity in agriculture but also strengthens our economy and promotes food resilience,” stated the Minister. “Empowering our people through knowledge and opportunity is the cornerstone of our sustainable development goals, and this academy is a bold step in that direction.”

The program is being managed by Elwin Groenevelt, Founder of Qredits and now CEO of SoFin, who played a key role in bringing the agricultural projects to life on Aruba, Curaçao and Bonaire and now on Sint Maarten. “We believe in the power of entrepreneurship as a tool for social and economic transformation,” said Groenevelt. “This Academy will not only help participants build viable business plans, but it will also contribute to innovation and food security on the island. ”

Also present at the launch was Bernise Stoffer, representing RVO as the Project Manager for the E6 Country Packages on behalf of the Dutch Ministry via Temporary Work Organization (Landspakket), who emphasized the program's alignment with broader Kingdom goals: “This academy reflects a shared vision across the Kingdom to empower entrepreneurs, promote sustainable agriculture, and build stronger, more resilient communities in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.”

Participants in the program range from new farmers and fishermen to existing agricultural and fishery business owners, all driven by a common goal: to grow and thrive in the food sector. With expert facilitators, hands-on workshops, personalized coaching, access to affordable financing, and no cost to enroll, the Academy is poised to make a lasting impact on Sint Maarten’s economy and food systems.

For more information about the Agriculture Business Academy, please contact:

Qredits Sint Maarten

Email: st.maarten@qredits.nl

Phone: +1 (721) 542-3428

Website: www.qredits.com