R4CR funds infrastructure of Playground in Middle Region | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MIDDLE REGION) – The construction of a Multi-Functional Recreational Park, situated next to the Sister Marie Laurence Primary School in Middle Region and which forms an extension of this Catholic school, is currently in its final stages of completion.

The last element to be constructed is the playground, which will be located behind the brand-new basketball court and the soon-to-be completed Garden Community Space. The funding for the infrastructure of this long-awaited playground was secured via the Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR).

The R4CR program is a grant scheme that focuses exclusively on financing and strengthening of local Civil Society Organization (CSOs). The program is financed by the Government of the Netherlands via the St. Maarten Trust Fund.

The latter is administered by the World Bank, implemented by the NRPB (National Recovery Program Bureau) and executed by VNGI (the Vereniging van Nederlandse Gemeenten International) in close cooperation with Foresee Foundation-NPOwer and other local partners.

This new Multi-Functional Recreational Park aims to offer immediate uplifting to the district of Middle Region, and it ties directly into the vision of the new Exceptional School – Sister Marie Laurence, a construction project that will be financed with the Trust Fund monies. The new school will be in the form of a true Community School with integrated community facilities, including those facilities of the Recreational Park.

According to the Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten, “the aim is to engage the entire district of Middle Region and to provide an uplifting experience by enhancing this area on a Social, Educational and Recreational level. The facilities offered in the Multi-Functional Recreational Park are an extension of the school”.

The facilities are offered to the community of Middle Region for their use as well from 5:00 – 10:00 p.m. on school days, and from 7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. on non-school days. The goal of the various elements of the Recreational Park is to offer something positive, relaxing, and enjoyable for all age-levels.

This playground will offer a safe and adventurous environment for the youngsters to build social, emotional, and cognitive skills. It will allow for exercising and free/creative play which will have a positive effect on their executive functioning, and it will increase their capacity to develop coping skills which will strengthen them and make them more resilient.

“Our youths have really faced much adversity these past 3.5 years, with the passing of hurricane Irma and the emergence of the Covid-19 virus. Offering them a place to enjoy themselves will have so many added benefits for their well-being. The Foundation is very grateful that the R4CR’s support and commitment regarding the construction of this playground”, according to the Foundation.

To further assist with the realization of the playground, contributions in various forms were made by Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten, the Municipality of Amsterdam, the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten, GEBE N.V., Windward Roads, Caribbean Palms, and Dijtham.