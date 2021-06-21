R4CR officially launches Quick Win Round 2. US$564,289 in grants approved for local projects | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Resources For Community Resilience (R4CR) program officially launched “Quick-Win round 2” on June 16 in a virtual signing ceremony with several dignitaries in attendance including the honorable Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

The R4CR program includes a grant scheme as funding mechanism for community and social rehabilitation initiatives on Sint Maarten and focuses on improving the capacity of local civil society organizations (CSO’s) in reconstruction and resilience activities post hurricane Irma.

The R4CR program is financed by the Government of the Netherlands via the Sint Maarten Trust Fund which is administered by the World Bank and ...