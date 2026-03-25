Recent Activities Highlight Continued Progress Under the Detention Sector Reform Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Justice continues to advance important reforms within the country’s detention sector through the Detention Sector Reform Program (DSRP), with several key initiatives taking place in recent months that highlight the program’s multi-layered approach to strengthening the justice system.

One major milestone was the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Point Blanche detention facility, marking the start of construction for a modern correctional facility designed to improve security, working conditions, and rehabilitation opportunities. The infrastructure component of the program is being implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in partnership with the Government of Sint Maarten.

Alongside infrastructure development, the program also focuses on strengthening institutional practices and rehabilitation-oriented approaches within the detention system. These efforts form part of the soft component of the DSRP, which is being implemented with the support of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Recent activities under this component included a Prison Education Workshop that brought together partners from the justice, education, and social development sectors to explore how learning opportunities can be strengthened within the detention environment.

A case management workshop involving Judicial and Institutional Services (SJIS) and Pointe Blanche Prison staff also provided a platform for justice-sector professionals to discuss improvements to assessment processes, coordination, and rehabilitation planning for individuals within the system.

Further strengthening staff capacity, two correctional officers participated in the Erasmus+ Youth Worker Seminar, Capacity-building for Openness, Resilience & Empathy (CORE), held in Aruba. The training focused on communication, emotional intelligence, resilience, and inclusive practices, equipping officers with practical tools to support more effective and humane rehabilitation approaches within the detention environment. The knowledge gained will be shared internally to further strengthen staff capacity.

The Point Blanche Detention Center also hosted an author visit and book donation initiative, organized in collaboration with the Art Saves Lives Foundation. During the visit, formerly incarcerated author Shaka Senghor and Sint Maarten author Alesco E. Violenes, who was himself formerly incarcerated at Point Blanche, engaged directly with inmates on the themes of personal growth, accountability, and transformation. A total of 100 books were donated, ensuring that every incarcerated individual will have access to reading materials that encourage reflection and personal development.

Another important development in recent weeks has been the arrival of correctional officers from Suriname, who are providing temporary support to operations at the Point Blanche detention facility. This cooperation forms part of ongoing efforts to stabilize operations, support existing staff, and create space for continued training and recruitment of local officers as broader detention sector reforms continue.

The Detention Sector Reform Program represents a comprehensive effort to strengthen Sint Maarten’s detention sector by improving infrastructure, enhancing institutional capacity, and promoting rehabilitation-focused approaches that contribute to safer communities.

The Ministry of Justice will continue working with national and international partners to advance these reforms as the country moves toward the development of a modern detention system that reflects both international standards and Sint Maarten’s local context.