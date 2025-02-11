REFORMS CRITICAL FOR WASTE SECTOR SUCCESS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI), led by Patrice Gumbs Jr. along with members from the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), recently concluded a trip to Aruba, where discussions centered on waste management strategies and circular economy practices.

Hosted by Minister of Transport, Integrity, Nature, and Senior Affairs Ursell Arends, the trip was in line with ongoing trust fund projects on the landfill and waste management. The visit allowed the delegation to observe firsthand how Aruba is addressing waste diversion, policy implementation, and sustainable financing in its waste sector.

During the trip, the delegation explored waste reduction initiatives, including tire recycling, green waste processing, and material separation. These efforts divert waste away from the landfill, limiting how much is dumped; simultaneously enhancing capacity and supporting local business.

The importance of prioritizing reuse, recycling, and composting over incineration was emphasized, alongside the need for a robust legal framework to ensure responsible waste disposal. Following the meetings held with the contractors, the aspect of diversion is very important on Sint Maarten.

The Minister’s vision includes the stepping back of Government in waste management and the recognition, facilitation, and support of ongoing initiatives in the private sector.

“There are a lot of entities involved in the different streams of waste. They have the resources, expertise, and in some instances the (access to) capital that Government does not. The future role of Government will be that of an enabler, in tandem with setting regulations and standards, and reflected in the mandate of the to be established waste authority”, Gumbs stated.

The discussions also shed light on some of the challenges faced in waste management, including the effects of shifting political will, potential conflicts between private sector interests and national sustainability objectives, and the allocation of fees and environmental levies. The delegation exchanged ideas on how to ensure that waste management remains a long-term priority supported by dedicated financial resources and effective policy enforcement.

The insights gained from Aruba reinforced the significance of enforcement mechanisms and the necessity of collaboration with both local and international stakeholders to develop tailored solutions for waste management.

The delegation also noted the need for structured, well-planned waste management reforms that consider financial feasibility, environmental sustainability, and community engagement. The feasibility study for the landfill is well underway and will provide a masterplan for efficient use of the existing landfill on Sint Maarten.

The Ministry of VROMI remains committed to exploring and integrating best practices that align with Sint Maarten’s unique challenges and opportunities. The information gathered from this mission will contribute to ongoing efforts to enhance waste management policies and initiatives, ensuring a more sustainable and efficient approach to handling waste on the island.