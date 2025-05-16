Registration for Dutch Summer Camp at MPC still open | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS), the Milton Peters College (MPC) will be hosting its first “Dutch Summer Camp”. The aim of this summer camp is to help students improve their proficiency in the Dutch language, in a fun and creative way.

The first summer camp will be held between June 30, 2025, and July 11, 2025, for current group 8 students who have registered for either the TKL or HAVO/VWO department for the academic year 2025-2026.

The camp will be organized at the Milton Peters College, and the morning sessions (8:30am until 11:30am) will focus on improving Dutch in a fun and playful way: through drama, songs, games, scavenger hunts, reading and with the focus on the specific language needs of each child and study skills needed for a successful start in high school.

The afternoon sessions will be centered around arts, technical science, sports and excursions.

The second summer camp will take place between August 11 - 15 and is meant for TKL graduates who will be continuing their high school career at the HAVO/VWO department. This camp will focus on their specific needs to succeed in HAVO when it pertains to the required level of Dutch, study skills and research skills.

They will also participate in recreational activities in the afternoons. Both camps will end with a showcase to the parents.

Despite Dutch being one of the two official languages of Sint Maarten, it remains foreign to many individuals, including our youngsters. Many students therefore struggle to obtain an adequate level in the language, which is needed for nationalization, working in government, the judicial system and for studying in the Netherlands.

With specific Dutch as a foreign language strategies, the Milton Peters College wants to show the students that learning the language can be effective and enjoyable.

The Dutch Summer Camps are financed through the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (MECYS) and are therefore completely free of charge. The participants will be provided with a snack, lunch and beverages.

There are still some spots available for both camps. For questions, please call 548-3511/548-3190 or email mpc@svobe.org