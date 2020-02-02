Reminder to Register for Tuesdays Townhall Meeting about the Cruise Industry & Opportunities | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PORT ST. MAARTEN) – Preparations are well underway for Port St. Maarten’s Townhall meeting for Tuesday, February 4 from 6.00pm to 7.30pm at the Homeporting Terminal in Point Blanche at the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise & Cargo Facilities, which is a collaborative effort with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA).

Entrepreneurs, business owners, managers and the public are invited to attend the townhall meeting. To register, use the following link which will take you to the Port St. Maarten Web Portal: http://201.220.14.28/sxm/MainMenu.aspx?SpecialEvent=1

The townhall meeting is about knowledge sharing in order to stimulate greater awareness about the cruise industry.

Cruise sector experts will be present to share their views about the industry as well as other related information that would be beneficial to persons in the tourism-cruise-hospitality sector or to those who would like to enter the local cruise business.

Those in attendance will gain first-hand insight from cruise experts on the current state of the industry, developments and destination trends.

The FCCA is a not-for-profit trade organisation composed of 19 Member Lines operating over 100 vessels in Floridian, the Caribbean and Latin American waters.

Created in 1972, the FCCA’s mandate is to provide a forum for discussion on tourism development, ports, safety, security, and other cruise industry issue and to develop bilateral relationships with destinations’ private and public sectors. By fostering an understanding of the cruise industry and its operating practices, the FCCA works with governments, ports and private sector representatives to maximise cruise passenger, crew and cruise line spending, as well as enhance the destination experience and increase the number of cruise passengers returning as stay-over visitors.

