Repairs to school gyms and community sports facilities set to begin under Trust Fund’s ERP1 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Repairs to seven school gyms and five community sports facilities across Sint Maarten will soon begin following the signing of the first of four contracts as part of the Emergency Recovery Project (ERP1) on April 7th.

The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) is working in close collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS) to advance this USD$13 million final component of the project, which will improve spaces used by students, athletes, and communities.

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, the Honourable Melissa Gumbs, stated,

“The commencement of these works marks an important step in restoring critical infrastructure that supports both education and community life. For too long, many of these facilities have remained in a state of disrepair, limiting opportunities for our students and athletes. While we acknowledge the delays that have impacted progress, our focus remains firmly on delivery, accountability, and ensuring that these investments result in safe, functional, and sustainable spaces for the people of Sint Maarten. This is not simply about repairs; it is about restoring confidence in our systems and ensuring that our communities have access to the facilities they deserve.”On behalf of the NRPB, Director Claret Connor signed the contract for the works with Windward Roads, a Sint Maarten-based contractor with experience delivering civil and infrastructure projects across Sint Maarten, Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Anguilla.

NRPB Director Claret Connor noted that this phase of the project reflects Sint Maarten’s continued recovery and focus on long-term resilience. He acknowledged earlier delays linked to a previous contractor and stated that the project teams have worked diligently since then to progress the works to this stage.

Work will first start at Helmich Snijders, MAC Browlia, Sister Regina, Seventh Day Adventist School, St. Maarten Academy, St. Maarten Academy PSVE, and Sister Magda School. In addition, the Cay Bay, Cole Bay, Simpson Bay, and South Reward sports facilities, as well as the Rupert I. Maynard Community Center are part of this first contract. Mobilization is expected to begin within one month of contract signing, with the last facility to be completed within an anticipated eight to ten months.

All work for the school gym and community sports facilities will be carried out in line with the project’s Environmental and Social Management Framework (ESMF), which details how environmental and social risks are managed. Contractors are required to submit and follow site-specific plans before starting work. These cover traffic management, waste handling, worker safety, and measures to protect nearby communities. Construction areas, particularly near schools, will be securely fenced off and managed to ensure safety.

Three additional contracts to repair school gyms and sport facilities will be signed in the upcoming weeks. These include the full rehabilitation of the Sundial School Gym, upgrades to the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex, and repairs to the John Larmonie Centre, Jose Lake Ball Park, L.B. Scott Auditorium, Melford Hazel Sports Facility, and the Philipsburg Cultural Center.

The Emergency Recovery Project is part of Sint Maarten’s recovery following Hurricane Irma. Established in 2018, activities under the project have delivered repairs to 19 schools, supported vulnerable households through a home repair program, and carried out upgrades to public buildings.

The project has also strengthened emergency response through the delivery of a new fleet of vehicles to the Fire and Ambulance Department, the installation of GEBE electricity lines and water pipes underground for greater reliability during storms, new automated weather systems to improve forecasting, and a national cell broadcasting system that allows the Office of Disaster Management to send emergency alerts directly to mobile phones across the country.

ERP-1 is implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten. It is funded by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands and administered by the World Bank.