Research done into fear of failure at Milton Peters College | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - On May 6 and 7 Jibbe Stokkermans, student from the Graduate School of Teaching in Utrecht, executed a small research into possible factors for fear of failure by high school students on St. Maarten.

Students, care team and a teacher from the Milton Peters College (MPC) were interviewed or filled out a survey. In June the results will be shared with the school and will be used for further internal research and the development of a strategy to prevent the occurrence of fear of failure.

The University of Utrecht and SVOBE Schools have been collaborating for years and on an annual basis students are sent to St. Maarten to commit educational research that is beneficial to the high school students of our island.