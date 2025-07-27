Restoration of the Great Salt Pond: A Nature-Based Solution. Bringing New Life to St. Maarten’s Vital Wetland | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Claude Javois, Environmentalist, based on his personal research, now is an ideal time to explore bold, practical solutions to restore the Great Salt Pond—a vital wetland at the heart of Philipsburg facing pollution and environmental challenges.

“There are many possible approaches to restoring the pond, but this plan reflects my vision of what can be done while also improving waste management practices on our island.

“This plan centers on nature-based solutions like floating wetland bio-islands—plant-covered platforms that naturally filter water and provide habitat—along with community greywater filtration gardens that treat wastewater before it reaches the pond.

“Together, these ideas improve water quality and actively involve local communities. To keep the pond clean, regular community cleanups and eco-barriers at storm drains will catch trash before it pollutes the water.

“Supporting these efforts, a Great Salt Pond Guardians Network would empower residents and youth to monitor, educate, and advocate for the pond’s long-term health. These steps not only protect our environment but also promote sustainable development goals for clean water, healthy communities, and climate action.

“Through collaboration and innovation, we can restore the Great Salt Pond as a thriving, cherished natural resource for St. Maarten,” Claude Javois, Environmentalist said in a statement on Sunday.

.