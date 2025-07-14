Results of Gambling Behavior Study Released | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - A newly released study on gambling behavior and prevalence has revealed a 6% moderate to high risk level of gambling activity in Sint Maarten, prompting urgent calls for reform regarding the gaming industry. This 6% accounts for approximately 2800 persons within our community.

The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), as part of the broader Country Package Reform under the measure Strengthening the Rule of Law (H2), is spearheading efforts to regulate the gambling industry and address the public health risks tied to addiction.

In collaboration with the Temporary Work Organization (TWO), part of the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), TEATT developed a multi-agency Plan of Approach (POA). This plan, now in progress, focuses on:

Bringing the island into compliance with international financial oversight bodies (CFATF and FATF),

Establishing a modern, independent regulatory body—the Sint Maarten Gaming Authority (SMGA) ,

Raising awareness about gambling addiction and enforcing preventative measures by gaming operators.

Findings from the Gambling Study

Recognizing the absence of updated data since 1996, the interministerial workgroup that spearheads the Plan of Approach has assigned the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) to lead a new study on gambling behavior and prevalence.

The research, commissioned by VSA in partnership with TWO and the Department of Statistics (STATs), was conducted by Ipsos I&O and surveyed over 800 residents between March 26 and April 8, 2025.

Key results include:

36% of residents (11,100–13,300 people) reported to have gambled in the last 12 months.

Men and young adults (ages 18–34) were the most active gamblers.

30% of the gamblers play daily or weekly, and 15% said they gamble more than one hour a week.

Popular forms of gambling (game of chance in which money is exchanged) include lottery, dominos, bingo, card games, and casinos .

Motivations for persons include fun as well as the hope of winning money .

70% of the residents consider gambling a serious problem in the community. Among gamblers, this is 63%.

6% of the population (1,300–2,800 residents) are at moderate to high risk of gambling-related harm, citing financial, mental, and social problems.

The residents of Sint Maarten are divided over the impact of gambling: 34% believe it does have positive impacts on jobs, visitors, and income, 39% believe the industry brings little to no positive impact to the island, and 27% is undecided.

The final report, already presented to the Council of Ministers, offers firm recommendations—ranging from limiting gambling venues and reducing public exposure to gambling, to expanding support services and launching public awareness campaigns.

Government Responds

Officials say that the data underscores the need for stronger industry oversight, enforcement, and protection, as well as improved public health and social responses.

"These numbers show us the most recent figures regarding the level of community participation within the gambling industry. This study will serve as a basis to further guide policy decision-making and regulation that are in line with industry standards, market developments, and protection of our community. We must take a balanced approach to ensure that we protect our community while also discouraging the industry from going “underground” or moving from the formal to informal sector.

The Sint Maarten Gaming Authority (SMGA), once fully operational, will act as the regulatory authority overseeing gaming operations, enforcing compliance, and ensuring gambling activities are conducted responsibly and transparently.

What’s Next

The government has committed to further phases of research, policy development, and legislative changes in the coming months. Public consultation, education campaigns, and collaboration with civil society will be key pillars of the reform strategy.

As Sint Maarten works to overhaul its gambling industry, the government recognizes that gambling can no longer continue to be unchecked—it must be managed with clear rules, accountability, and a firm commitment to protecting public well-being.