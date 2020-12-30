Ring in 2021 with the Great Bay Fireworks Display | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Preparations are well underway to ring in the New Year 2021, and it will be all happening in Great Bay with a firework display at midnight on Thursday, December 31. This is however dependent on weather conditions at that time.

The firework display is a collaborative effort by the Government of St. Maarten, Entrepreneur Sir Bobby Velasquez, and Port St. Maarten.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation, and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT) Ludmila De Weever said on Wednesday: “2020 has been a very difficult year for St. Maarten families and the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and I express empathy and solidarity with all those affected and impacted.

“At the same time, Ministry TEATT along with stakeholders have been diligently charting the course of renewed economic activity in order to keep the economy, the engine of our country moving forward in these uncharted waters.

“Visitors have been returning to our shores via our airport during the past months since our re-opening. Mega yachts and private jets have returned for the tourism season, and at the start of the New Year, we will see two considerable hotel properties who were closed since Irma re-opening for guests.

“I am very confident that we will see the resumption of cruise tourism to our country in 2021. Let us go into the New Year with resolve and confidence that better times are ahead. Please continue to adhere to the public health measures as promoted continuously by our public health authorities.

“The Government has collaborated with Sir Bobby Velasquez and Port St. Maarten to ring in the New Year. Thank you, St. Maarten, for your resilience throughout this very trying and difficult 2020, but I can assure you that we will continue to navigate these unprecedented times together, and I would like to wish each one of you, your families, and our communities good health in 2021.”

Entrepreneur Sir Bobby Velasquez said on Wednesday: “Let us go out of 2020 with a big bang and ring in 2021 full of promise and hope. 2020 has been an exceedingly difficult year for everyone. Let us keep safe and healthy and look towards rebuilding our economy for a brighter St. Maarten for everyone in 2021. Happy New Year St. Maarten.”

The firework display will take place onshore. The display is contingent on favorable weather conditions. The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) has already indicated that the possibility exists for inclement weather due to the strengthening of an Atlantic high-pressure ridge that will impact local weather conditions.

For those who will be coming out with family and friends for a fun filled New Year’s Eve, you are strongly advised to continue to adhere to the public health guidelines that have been advised/recommended by Collective Prevention Services (CPS) in connection with COVID-19 such as wearing a mask, and social distancing. Masks should be worn over your nose and mouth and should be properly secured under your chin.

Continue to practice washing your hands frequently with water and soap for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60 per cent alcohol content; cover coughs and sneezes by using your elbow.

Port St. Maarten Management wishes everyone a safe and healthy 2021.