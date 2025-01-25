Rio Productions Presents Secrets Mas St. Maarten – 50 Shades of…Life | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Rio Productions, known for its creative and stunning costumes, will once again infuse the spirit of carnival into the grand parade as it presents Secrets Mas St. Maarten - 50 Shades of…Life.

Since 1996, renowned Troupe Leader Brenda Wathey has collaborated with designers and production teams to keep the innate essence of St. Maarten’s carnival alive. In 2024, the team shifted its focus to cultural storytelling, moving from solely design trends to honoring traditional elements invigorated by each costume.

Designers Alicia Hart and Dellan Thomas of Secrets Mas share Brenda’s vision and passion. Together, they won the Grand Parade and Individual awards once more in 2024 alongside fellow designers Chris Santos and Gregory Medina, bringing unmatched vibrancy to the streets of St. Maarten.

“We’re evolving with the times, and I’m excited to introduce the expanded team, which will bring even more dynamic energy. This year, revellers and carnival lovers can expect nothing less than a unique celebration of the very heart and soul of carnival with 50 Shades of...Life,” Brenda shared, lifting the veil just a little of what’s to come.

Secrets Mas St. Maarten by Rio Productions will be launching soon. Those interested in playing mas should follow them on Facebook for costume reveals, updates on online registration, and more.