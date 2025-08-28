RISE Foundation’s Back-to-School Drive Supports 60 Students and 10 Classrooms | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The RISE Foundation has wrapped up its 2025 Back-to-School Drive under the theme “It Starts With Us”, surpassing its original goal of 50 students by equipping 60 children with school packages and providing 10 resource boxes to teachers across four institutions.

Students from Oranje School, Leonald Conner School, and A.C.E. Foundation each received 20 school packages, including backpacks, supplies, and uniform vouchers. Three cycle 2 classes (groups 6–8) at each school also received resource boxes filled with classroom essentials. In addition, 721 Kids Foundation was supported with a dedicated resource box.



Parents expressed the difference the initiative made. “As a single parent, it’s hard to express how much it means to receive assistance when it is most needed. The uniform voucher was a blessing and came in right on time,” said one parent of a participating student.



The drive was fueled by the combined generosity of individuals, businesses, and organizations. RISE teams and volunteers spent two Saturdays at Cost U Less, Super City, and Carrefour, connecting with shoppers and collecting donations. Many individuals gave both in-kind and financially, while others spread the word, ensuring the project reached beyond expectations.

Local businesses also stepped forward with crucial financial support. Brooks and Associates, the first corporate sponsor to come on board without hesitation, gave an early boost that set the tone for the drive. Zhaveri Jewelers, BrightPath Caribbean, and Kooyman followed, helping ensure the goal was met and exceeded.

In-kind contributions also poured in from companies including Penny’s Department Store, Home & U, and Mamacita Store, whose donations went directly into student packages and teacher resource boxes.

Faith-based organizations added their support as well. Mount Zion Evangelical Pentecostal Church provided backpacks, uniform vouchers, and funds toward school shoes, while the Total Restoration Dance Ministry donated uniform vouchers.

Motorworld contributed by loaning two passenger vans, allowing RISE to deliver backpacks, supplies, and teacher resource boxes efficiently to the various schools and institutions.

Support even came from abroad. Heerroots, based in the Netherlands, shipped much-needed school items to Sint Maarten, while Devon Stapleton, also in the Netherlands, gave financially despite personal challenges. Both ensured students had added support from overseas.



Special thanks were also extended to Kooyman for donating 10 packing boxes for the teacher resources, and to barbers who ensured students looked and felt their best: Barber T from VIP Barbershop, Dave and Brandon from Simplicity Barbershop, and Honey Groom, who all donated free cuts and vouchers.

Teachers at Oranje School echoed the impact in the classroom: “This impactful gesture has eased the back-to-school transition and empowered teachers with invaluable supplies for the entire year ahead. Much appreciation for the resource items thoughtfully provided.”

Priya Misir, one of the coordinators of the drive, said: “This drive reminded us that when we come together, businesses, churches, families, and individuals, our impact multiplies. Every backpack, every resource box, and every uniform voucher represents hope, dignity, and opportunity for a child. At RISE, we believe that small acts of kindness ripple into lasting change, and seeing our community step forward in such a powerful way reaffirmed that ‘It Starts With Us.’”



At is core, this drive showcased how the entire community rallied together,” said RISE Foundation president, Chiaira Bowers. “We are deeply grateful for the positive energy and excitement from everyone who gave, and it truly reflected how much Sint Maarten values its youth and their education. As we close this drive, we now head into our year-long Elevate Youth and Family Program, the Fostering Elevation Program, and other youth-led and holiday projects in the coming months.”

For more information and upcoming projects, follow RISE Foundation on Facebook at facebook.com/risesxm, call +1-721-584-7473, or email team@risesxm.org.

RISE Team Members and Volunteers hand over the Backpacks and school supplies to 20 children at Oranje School

RISE Team Members hand over 3 Teacher Resource Boxes to Leonald Conner School