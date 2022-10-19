Ritz-Carlton Yacht Inaugural Season to Homeport out of Port St. Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

PORT ST. MAARTEN – The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection company superyacht Evrima will be homeporting out of Port St. Maarten for the 2022-2023 cruise season.

This is the first ever next generation of superyacht of the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection brand, and Luxury Caribbean Cruises from Port St. Maarten to Barbados with unique opportunities for pre and post vacation days on the Friendly Island.

Acting Minister of Tourism and Economic Affairs Hon. Omar Ottley: “As Acting Minister of TEATT, it gives me a sense of accomplishment to see stimulation of our economy.

“I welcome the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection brand with open arms to our shores. The ship offers a specific clientele to our country that goes with the saying quality over quantity. This is only the beginning of a fruitful relationship to come.”

Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Gumbs said on Tuesday: “PSG core marketing strategies have been based on attracting new business, new cruise opportunities within the industry, and this has once again materialized in business for the destination for the upcoming season with the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

“Destination continued consumer marketing is necessary more so today than ever before. This creates the necessary pull effect and demand for St. Maarten as a cruise destination and an ideal homeport.

“We all collectively as operators, service providers need to do our part in improving our facilities and services as we also welcome news that the marketplace will be refurbished and the need of improving Great Bay with a facelift to enhance the visitor overall experience with picturesque opportunities.

“We need further destination improvements across the board on a wider scale. A destination that recognizes the importance of tourism and improvement on the level of service will bloom with opportunities and business.

“There’re more potential opportunities for homeporting but we are still facing limitations with the through-put at the airport from an airlift passenger throughput possibility. PSG is already in discussions with the airport from the perspective of the need to further grow this niche in luxury cruising.

“Being a sub hub to many islands surrounding St. Maarten, provides an excellent opportunity for Caribbean sourced cruise passengers. We must continue to explore and develop the various niches that offer our destination the business and opportunities.”

Superyacht Evrima features 228 suites, all with private terraces. The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s commitment to sustainable practices implies that the superyachts will be designed with advanced environmental features and technologies to minimize ecological impact.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will expand its fleet with two additional vessels in 2024 (Ilma) and 2025 (Luminara). The new vessels will be constructed by the shipyard, Chantiers de l’ Atlantique in Sant-Nazaire, France, with an option for additional vessels in the future.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection combines the luxury lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton® and the casual freedom of a yachting vacation, with voyages on three custom-built superyachts. As with The Ritz-Carlton® on land, each yacht will feature personalized service, elevated dining, and luxury amenities, including a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa and dedicated space for Ritz Kids. Stopping at both intimate and signature ports of call, most voyages will range from seven to 10 nights with no two journeys alike. The yachts are also available for private charter.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. currently operates more than 100 hotels in 34 countries and territories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc.