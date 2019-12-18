Road closures in connection with funeral proceedings on Thursday in Philipsburg & Simpson Bay | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

PHILIPSBURG – In connection with funeral of police officer C.J.L Carolina which is scheduled to be held on Thursday December 19th, 2019 the Police Department is giving the following information regarding road closures.

At 11.15 a.m. the deceased will be transported by hearse to the Police Station in Philipsburg where a small ceremony will be held in his honor. The route will be Sucker Garden road, Freedom Fighter roundabout, Walter, Voges Straat, E.C Richardson Street.

The E.C. Richardson Street road will be closed temporarily until the short ceremony has concluded at the police station. The procession will then return to Royal Funeral home at about 12.00 pm for public viewing and a church service. The route will be the E.C Richardson Street, D.A Peterson Street, Salt Pickers Roundabout, Freedom Fighters Roundabout, Sucker Garden road.

After the church service at approximately 14.00 p.m. the uniformed departments and funeral procession will drive to the Catholic Cemetery in Simpson-bay where the body will be laid to rest. After the ceremony has taken place all streets and alleys in Philipsburg and in Simpson-bay will be re-opened to motor vehicle traffic.

All drivers should take good note of this information and use alternative routes to reach destinations and avoid any unnecessary delays or inconveniences. (Sint Maarten Police Force)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=28899:road-closures-in-connection-with-funeral-proceedings-on-thursday-in-philipsburg-simpson-bay&Itemid=451