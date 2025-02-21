Robbery and Assault of Two Visitors in Dutch Quarter – Suspects Arrested | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (DUTCH QUARTER) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is investigating a robbery and assault incident involving two visitors that took place in the Dutch Quarter area near the Bird Farm on February 21, 2025, at approximately 2:00 PM.

Central Dispatch received several calls reporting that two individuals were being robbed while walking along the road in the vicinity of Belvedere. In response, multiple police patrols and paramedics were immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the victims, who had sustained injuries during the assault. The victims informed responding patrols and detectives that they had been attacked by a group of young men riding scooters. Based on the information provided, the suspects fled toward Dutch Quarter. Descriptions of the suspects, their clothing, and the scooters were relayed to patrol units searching in the Manilla Drive area.

During the search, officers located one of the scooters believed to have been involved. Three suspects associated with the assault and robbery were spotted near the vehicle. Two of the suspects were apprehended, while the third fled the scene.

While executing the arrests, officers were aggressively confronted by a group of individuals attempting to obstruct and interfere with police operations. This type of behavior is not only completely unacceptable but also poses a serious threat to the safety of officers, the suspects, and the public. KPSM will not tolerate any form of interference with police duties. Individuals engaging in such conduct will be dealt with swiftly and decisively, to ensure officers can carry out their lawful responsibilities safely and effectively

The Sint Maarten Police Force stresses that law enforcement officers are performing their duties to protect and serve the community. Any behavior that endangers officers or disrupts police work will not be tolerated.