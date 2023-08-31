Rollocks Jr.: Our Police Officers Are Suffering Seriously Financially | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – While our Ministers and Parliamentarians are collecting handsome salaries of $10,000 - $12,000 per month, I, URSM (Ed Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement) Candidate Julian Rollocks Jr., believes that it is very important to remember the suffering of our hardworking police officers.

“These police officers have been waiting for their salary adjustments for over 13 years. I have had conversations with some police officers who have admitted to me, that they cannot make ends meet, and others have stated unequivocally that they are in a state of financial desperation.

“It is as if the government of St. Maarten is playing some sort of twisted game with our police officers. Additionally, it is shameful that the government gave our police officers fls2000 - fls3000 during carnival which was basically a tactic used to deceive, trick, and use the police officers.

“We are now only 3 months away from December; however, the government continues to make poor excuses when it comes to paying our police officers. What else should the police officers do, in order to receive the money that is rightfully owed to them? This is no longer an issue of police officers having to wait; this has now evolved into an issue of police suffering.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” Just like Dr. Martin Luther King, I contend that it is time for the police officers to rise and make their voices be heard. What concerns me the most, is the fact that several police officers have already left the force in pursuit of better employment opportunities.

“The present state of police abuse must stop! We must endeavour to retain the police officers that we currently have while simultaneously recruiting more police officers. I, Julian Rollocks Jr., stand in solidarity with all of the police officers who are facing financial hardships due to government neglect. Bear in mind that I have had my own personal experience of being abused by this government.

“While this government has lasted four years, it has simply been four years of unnecessary suffering. St. Maarten it is time to rise. It is time for a change that will benefit our police officers, and by extension, all of the hardworking people of St. Maarten. To the police officers I say to you that it is time to take a stand, unify, and collect what is due to you,” concerned businessman and URSM candidate Julian Rollocks Jr. said in a press statement on Thursday.