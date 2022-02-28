Römer and Liberia-Peters appointed mediators between IC and Govt Commissioners in Statia | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT EUSTATIUS (ORANJESTAD) - Suzanne (Suzy) Camelia- Römer, lawyer and former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles and Maria Liberia-Peters, former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles, have been appointed to assist in a mediation attempt between the Island Council (IC) and the Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet.

Romer and Liberia-Peters have already presented a Plan of Action to both the Government Commissioners and the Island Council.

The Island Council has appointed Suzanne (Suzy) Camelia Römer as their mediator; the Government Commissioners have appointed Maria Liberia-Peters as their mediator.

Both mediators have declared their willingness to assist both the Island Council and the Government Commissioners in the mediation attempt. The request was made after the motion of the Island Council, dated December 23rd, 2021, was adopted.

When the motion was presented by the Island Council on December 23rd, 2021, the Government Commissioners were immediately in agreement that mediation is necessary. (see hereby a link to the motion: Mediation. Motion | Decree, order or decision | St. Eustatius (statiagovernment.com)

The mediators are currently studying the relevant laws and official documents in order to prepare themselves for their assignment. They will receive support from Alba Martijn, lawyer and former Ombudsman on Curaçao who is considered to be an expert in these matters.

All partners and mediators involved are looking forward to the starting of the mediation process. (Statia GIS)

Suzy Romer

Alba Martijn