Rotary Club Mid Isle Annual Ramesh Manek ‘End Polio Now’ Fundraiser a Success | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle hosted the Annual Ramesh Manek “End Polio Now” Walkathon on October 22nd, 2022, which started at Tony’s Air Conditioning in Cole Bay, on route to Welfare Road, Causeway, Union Road and back.

Rotary Clubs around the world organize such events around World Polio Day on October 24th, to raise funds to help with the eradication of Polio. After the walk, local breakfast was served in to go containers along with juices, fruits, and water.

Poliomyelitis is a highly infectious disease that most commonly affects children under the age of 5. Most know it as the poliovirus. The virus is spread person to person, typically through contaminated water. It can attack the nervous system, and in some instances, lead to paralysis. Although there is no cure, there is a safe and effective vaccine – one which Rotary and our partners use to immunize over 2.5 billion children worldwide.

Since 1988 we have reduced the cases of Polio Worldwide by 99.9%. Funds raised for Polio not only contributes to the purchase of the vaccines, but also to transportation for the immunization workers and materials needed to fight against Polio. Thanks to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, funds raised for Polio will be tripled by the 2-to-1 match.

Special thanks go out to everyone who contributed in making the fundraiser a success: the Rotarians of Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Isle, St. Dominic High School Interactor Isabella Carazo, Carl & Sons Unique Bakery, Coffee Lounge, Tony’s Air Conditioning and the various volunteers!

The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle meets every other week, contact us for more information at: rotarysxm.mi@gmail.com