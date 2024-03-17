ROTARY CLUB OF SINT MAARTEN CELEBRATES 52 YEARS ON MARCH 17 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Today, March 17th, the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten celebrates its 52nd anniversary. The Club held a special lunch meeting on Wednesday, March 13th, its regular meeting day, to observe this special moment in our history.

Jeffrey "Dr. Soc" Sochrin, President of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten, explained, "In September of 1970, a meeting was held through the efforts from both the Curacao and the Guadeloupe Rotary Clubs to form the provisional club, the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten.

The charter was issued on March 17, 1972, and was presented to the Club". Richard Gibson, an original charter member of the Club, remains a Honorary Member of the Club to this day.

Over the years the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten has assisted the community of St. Maarten in many ways with food distribution efforts, senior citizen initiatives, medical awareness initiatives, toy drives, youth initiatives, tourism initiatives and beautification efforts.

Two members of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten, Aadu Abel (1987 -1988) and Reiner Heere (1996 - 1997) have served as the District Governor for Rotary District 7020.

Additionally, the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten has assisted in the formation of four new Rotary Clubs, the Rotary Club of Anguilla (1978), the Rotary Club of St Martin Nord (1988), the Rotary Club of St. Martin Mid-Isle (1997) and the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise (2004).

"We look forward to serving the community of St. Maarten for many more years to come. I want to thank all our Past Presidents, our members, our donors and our supporters for their unwavering commitment to the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Together, may we all say, Long Live Rotary and Long Live the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten," stated Jeffrey "Dr. Soc" Sochrin.