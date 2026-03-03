Rotary Club of Sint Maarten–Mid Isle Donates Children’s Books to the Judicial & Institutional Services | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) - The Judicial & Institutional Services (J&IS) received a heartfelt donation of children’s books from the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten–Mid Isle on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

The contribution aims to support youth development and foster a positive reading culture among children engaged in J&IS’s programs.

The collection—featuring a variety of storybooks and educational materials will enhance the resources available to children connected to the Court of Guardianship, Foster Care, and other J&IS-guided services.

These books will be incorporated into reading activities, therapeutic sessions, and family support initiatives. Currently, J&IS oversees seventeen children at the New Start for Children’s Foundation and ten children at the J&IS Youth Residential Home.

Representatives of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten–Mid Isle reaffirmed the club’s commitment to community service and to supporting the emotional and educational well-being of youth.

“Rotary is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children, and we hope these books spark joy, imagination, and learning,” a club representative shared during the handover.

J&IS expressed sincere appreciation for the meaningful gesture. “We are grateful to the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten- Mid Isle for investing in the growth and resilience of our youth.”

The initiative supports broader efforts across St. Maarten to promote literacy, emotional development, and educational empowerment for all children.