ROTARY CLUB OF SINT MAARTEN-MID ISLE GIVES MONETARY SUPPORT FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLIES | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle has once again stepped forward as a community minded supporter to assist the Stichting Justitiele Inrichting St. Maarten (Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten) with a much-needed help in purchasing school uniforms for various students on St. Maarten.

Acting Director of the Judicial Foundation, Mrs. Cynthia Filemon-Clarke, approached the club for help. Her concern was about the lack of necessary apparel to adequately prepare the students for the start of the new school year.

Many realize that children in foster care often face numerous and challenging obstacles during the tender years of their young lives.

As this year Rotary International’s theme is “Create Hope in the World” Rotary Mid Isle President Yvette Hart and her club gracefully rendered assistance by purchasing a gift certificate with the value of 28 school uniforms by one of the leading uniforms’ establishments on the island.

As Mrs. Cynthia Filemon-Clarke clearly stated, “Rotary has a long history of helping those in need, including children and youth in foster care on St. Maarten”.