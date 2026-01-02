Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle Presents a Gift Basket to the First Baby of the Year | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

Source: https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=64077:rotary-club-of-sint-maarten-mid-isle-presents-a-gift-basket-to-the-first-baby-of-the-year&Itemid=450
The Midwife and Nurses from the Pediatric & OB/GYN wards were also present for this joyful presentation!
SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Representatives from the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle Louis Wever and Anjali Manek presented a baby basket to the First Baby of the Year’s parents Shevaughn Alasa and Bas Van Duijn on behalf of the Club.
The precious baby boy was born on January 1st, 2026, at 1:20am
The Club has been presenting the parents of the First Baby of the Year with a Gift Basket annually to celebrate and welcome the little ones arrival
