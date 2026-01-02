Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle Presents a Gift Basket to the First Baby of the Year | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Representatives from the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle Louis Wever and Anjali Manek presented a baby basket to the First Baby of the Year’s parents Shevaughn Alasa and Bas Van Duijn on behalf of the Club.

The Midwife and Nurses from the Pediatric & OB/GYN wards were also present for this joyful presentation!



The precious baby boy was born on January 1st, 2026, at 1:20am



The Club has been presenting the parents of the First Baby of the Year with a Gift Basket annually to celebrate and welcome the little ones arrival