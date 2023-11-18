Rotary Club of Sint Maarten Prepares 225 Food Baskets for Holiday Meals | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Members of the Rotary Club of St. Maarten, the Learning Unlimited Interact Club and the St. Maarten Academy Interact Club gathered at the Belair Community Center in Cay Hill to prepare 225 Food Baskets for those in need during the Holiday season.

An assembly line of volunteers put flour, rice, cereals, canned vegetables, and many other items that included many of the basics for the holidays, in Carrefour Market bags, and staged them for delivery. About 15 Rotarians and another 20 Interact members, students from both schools, participated in the preparation of the food baskets.

According to Rotary Club of Sint Maarten President, Jeffrey "Dr.Soc" Sochrin, “The preparation and distribution of food baskets to those in need goes right back to the reason so many of us are members of Rotary.

“We all simply want to ‘do good in the world’ and the distribution of these food baskets is just another example of doing good in the world right here in our local community. This year we also increased our level of support to the Meals on Wheels program with this project.

“It certainly is fantastic to see so many Rotarians and Interactors come out to participate in this annual tradition, and we even had a visitor to the island from Canada, Karen Campbell participate in the effort. On behalf of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten, please accept our best wishes for a joyous, safe, happy and healthy holiday season”.

Members of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten are now in the process of distributing these food baskets in various districts around Sint Maarten.